More details to be released Thursday regarding Rozellville area fire and homicide investigation

The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide investigation is underway.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to release new information about a homicide case and arson investigation.

On April 6, crews were called to a home on the 205000 block of Rangeline Road in the town of Day around 6 a.m. for a fire. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said the bodies of two people were found inside.

The location is between Auburndale and Stratford.

A news conference is planned for 2 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation State Fire Marshals and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

