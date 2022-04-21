More details to be released Thursday regarding Rozellville area fire and homicide investigation
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to release new information about a homicide case and arson investigation.
On April 6, crews were called to a home on the 205000 block of Rangeline Road in the town of Day around 6 a.m. for a fire. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said the bodies of two people were found inside.
The location is between Auburndale and Stratford.
A news conference is planned for 2 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation State Fire Marshals and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.
