Marathon County Board cuts Diversity Affairs Commission

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Board voted to cut the Diversity Affairs Commission on Tuesday. The board said the duties of reducing social disparities will now be the responsibility of the county board.

Some supervisors claim the commission was divisive. While the rules and review committee believed standing committees needed to help solve and be involved with issues.

The Diversity Affairs Commission worked in a number of communities to promote inclusion and diversity.

“And I think, in the actions that the board took, I think they were unfortunate, and disappointing at such a high level,” said William Harris, a former member of the Diversity Affairs Commission.

The commission’s job was to make recommendations about health equity and cultural competence to the executive committee.

“From my understanding with discussions from the rule and review committee, their rationale behind it was they feel that the standing committees need to be involved with the issues and solving these issues,” said Yee Leng Xiong, a county board supervisor.

It came to a head in May of 2021 when board members couldn’t agree on a Community For All resolution for Marathon County. Some people on the board who were against the resolution say it caused division within the community.

“I felt very sad by it because I felt the work that we had done previous to that, was important work,” said Harris.

Members of the now dismantled commission said they will continue their efforts to promote diversity in the county.

