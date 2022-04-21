News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Groundbreaking ceremony to be held Friday for one-of-a-kind nonprofit center in Wausau

Rendering of the plan for the Campus building
Rendering of the plan for the Campus building(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for a new one-of-a-kind nonprofit center in Wausau.

Community Partners Campus will house seven nonprofit services including The Neighbors’ Place, the Catholic Warming Center and a free clinic. The organizations all have one goal: to serve people in need in the community.

The event will take place at 364 Grand Avenue in Wausau at 1 p.m. on Friday.

CPC will be one of a kind in Wisconsin, serving nearly 15,000 people a year. The facility is expected to open this fall.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody, bond set at $25,000
Coden Morrell, 19
Wausau Police investigating report of gunshots, 1 arrested on unrelated charges
Less than a half percent of students who take the ACT get a perfect 36 score.
Two local students celebrate perfect ACT score
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport

Latest News

The Wood County Sheriff's Department said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were arrested on April...
Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges
The main threat will be large hail, along with gusty winds, and downpours.
First Alert Weather: Warmer with showers & storms at times
Times of showers this afternoon. Showers & storms tonight, some storms could be strong. Breezy...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
The new office will work with the existing Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy.
Evers creates new office of environmental justice