Groundbreaking ceremony to be held Friday for one-of-a-kind nonprofit center in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for a new one-of-a-kind nonprofit center in Wausau.

Community Partners Campus will house seven nonprofit services including The Neighbors’ Place, the Catholic Warming Center and a free clinic. The organizations all have one goal: to serve people in need in the community.

The event will take place at 364 Grand Avenue in Wausau at 1 p.m. on Friday.

CPC will be one of a kind in Wisconsin, serving nearly 15,000 people a year. The facility is expected to open this fall.

