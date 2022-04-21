First Alert Weather: Warmer with a risk of showers/storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The common theme over the past couple of weeks in North Central Wisconsin has been chilly conditions, along with brisk winds at times. The breezy conditions will persist for the remainder of the day on Thursday, with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times, tapering just before sunset. More clouds north, while more in the way of sunshine to the south. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50 north, mid to upper 50s south.

Diminishing winds with a clear to partly cloudy sky tonight into early Friday morning. (WSAW)

Clear to partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the low 30s north, mid 30s in Central Wisconsin. Clouds will be more common than sun on Friday with showers possible in Central Wisconsin as the day goes along, in advance of a warm front. Highs in the low to mid 50s north, mid 50s to near 60 south.

More clouds than sun with showers at times in Central Wisconsin on Friday. (WSAW)

Showers with a chance of storms ahead of a warm front Friday night. (WSAW)

Times of showers and scattered storms late Friday night into early Saturday morning. (WSAW)

The wet weather exits the region before daybreak on Saturday. (WSAW)

The warm front will continue to lift northward Friday night into Saturday morning with showers and a risk of strong storms. Any strong storms locally could produce gusty winds, small hail, and downpours. The wet weather will taper off before daybreak on Saturday.

Warmer and breezy on Saturday with showers and a chance of storms at night. Early wet weather Sunday, then lots of clouds. (WSAW)

Breezy and warmer to start the weekend on Saturday. Clouds with some intervals of sunshine as the day goes along. A slight chance of showers during the day. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70. A cold front will be shifting in our direction Saturday night into Sunday morning. More showers with scattered storms are anticipated. A chance of strong storms in the western parts of the area. The showers are forecast to wind down by mid to late morning on Sunday. Mostly cloudy for the rest of the day with highs in the low 60s.

Cooler air returns for the start of the new work week. Mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the mid 40s. A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with afternoon readings again peaking in the mid 40s. A chance of showers Wednesday and next Thursday, April 28th. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Warmer this weekend, then back to below average temperatures starting Monday. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.