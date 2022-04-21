Emergency staff in Stevens Point train for active shooter situation

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The number of mass shootings have increased each of the last 4 years in the U.S. according to Gun Violence Archieve. In the last year there were nearly 700.

So far in 2022 there have been 146 mass shootings. That’s why emergency staff in Portage County responded to a training scenario with two active shooters on Wednesday afternoon.

Lieutenant Greg Bean said even though a situation this large may never happen in Stevens Point, you can never be too prepared.

“The training that we get today we’re also able to use in smaller incidents as well,” said Lieutenant Greg Bean, Stevens Point Police Department.

About 45 community volunteers and around 50 emergency staff participated.

“Its a tough thing to train. It’s a sensitive topic but we have to be prepared for it. If we don’t train and something like this happens its going to be mass chaos,” said Lieutenant Joe Johnson, Stevens Point Police Department.

Lieutenant Johnson said it helps medics, fire and police staff learn to work together.

“A lot of us don’t know each other so in order for us to be able to come here together and see each others faces it makes a big difference knowing that we train together so that if we ever do show up to a real call its not the first time we’ve seen each other, said Lieutenant Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.