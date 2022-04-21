‘Diagnosed with Debt’ in Wisconsin

(WSAW) - The primary reason people fall into bankruptcy in America, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is the strain of medical debt.

Credit health data the Urban Institute collected during the pandemic shows just how much debt in collections people owe around the country. Looking at a representative snapshot of those data from August of 2021, the data show that about 12% of Wisconsinites have medical debt in collections. The typical amount people owe is about $922.

That is about twice the amount of surrounding Minnesota and Michigan, and about a third more costly than what the typical person in Illinois owes. It is also about 17% higher than the typical person owes across the country, which is about $774. More people in communities of color in Wisconsin have medical debt in collections compared to white communities, 25% to 10% respectively.

Typical medical debt amount in collections in the NewsChannel 7 viewing area. (WSAW Emily Davies)

Looking at the debt on a county level, specifically the north-central region, nearly half of the counties in the NewsChannel 7 viewing area show people’s typical amount of debt owed above the state median. The typical person who has debt in collections in the viewing area’s most populated county, Marathon, owes about $1,000. Clark County has the highest typical amount at about $1,300. Looking at the percentage of people in each county with medical debt in collections, Wood County has the highest at about 16%.

“I can tell you, from somebody who’s done it for years who’s an expert, no it’s not you; the system is crazy.”

Ruth Lande is RIP Medical Debt’s vice president for debt acquisition. The organization purchases medical debt in bulk and pays it off for people two times lower than the federal poverty line. The debt is chosen randomly and those who are the lucky ones to have their debt completely wiped get a letter in the mail telling them they no longer have a debt to pay. So far, RIP Medical Debt has wiped $6 billion of people’s medical debt in collections since 2014; of that generosity, $10,157,914.18 benefited Wisconsinites.

Lande said the billing systems for medical facilities is complicated and -- in her words -- “broken.” As someone who worked in the billing departments of several hospitals, she has some advice. The big one: she suggests finding out if you can get some assistance from your hospital. The best time to understand what is available at your local hospital, she said, is before you even have any bills.

“If you have bills, apply for financial assistance. Tell your story. Every family has a unique story. You may have multiple people who are sick. You may have a kid in college. You may have somebody, a parent, you’re supporting. Every family has a unique story and so share that story with the hospital.”

At best, you may qualify to have your bill fully covered. At the very least, you may be able to have some of your bill covered by the hospital programs. Her other big piece of advice, do not pretend that the bill does not exist, as scary as the numbers may be. She said talking with the hospital’s billing department to help you understand your bill or come up with a plan could help you stay out of collections.

