COVID testing site in Rhinelander to close April 30 due to decreased demand
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Community COVID testing at Accelerated Labs at the Oneida County HazMat building will no longer be open after April 30.
The closure is due to decreased demand for testing.
The following community testing sites will remain open:
- Rhinelander School District, offers testing Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm at Hodag Dome garage at 863 Hodag Dome Drive, Rhinelander
- Three Lakes School District, offering Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm at 6930 W School Street, Three Lakes
- Local pharmacies including Walgreens and Hometown locations; call the pharmacy for additional information
