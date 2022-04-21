Bucks fall to Bulls 114-110, series even at 1-1

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks came out flat in Game 2 of their first round matchup with the Bulls, allowing Chicago to go on a 9-0 run to start the game, and that set the tone for the entire night. Milwaukee loses to the Bulls for the first time in six games this season, 114-109. The series is now even at a game apiece going to Chicago on Friday night.

Demar Derozan was the star of the night after a shaky opening game of the series. The Bulls All-Star scored a game-high 41 points to carry them. Nikola Vucevic dropped 24 and Zach Lavine poured in 20 for Chicago.

For the second consecutive game, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez were the two best players for Milwaukee. The two-time MVP had a near triple-double with 33 points, 18 rebounds, and 9 assists. Lopez scored 25 points and added in 6 rebounds.

However, it was once again largely a struggle for the Bucks’ All-Star duo in the backcourt. Jrue Holiday scored 15 points on just 6-16 shooting from the field, while Khris Middleton had just three points at halftime. Middleton caught fire in the third quarter with 15 points, but left the game in the fourth quarter with left knee soreness after slipping and falling.

Bobby Portis also left the game and did not return after taking an elbow to the eye from Tristan Thompson. Portis was diagnosed with an eye abrasion, and the TNT broadcast reported he had double vision when he tried to warm up after halftime.

The defending champs will try to get the series back on their side in the Windy City on Friday night, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 CT.

