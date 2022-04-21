News and First Alert Weather App
Biden announces $800M in military assistance for Ukraine

President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday of the Ukrainians' efforts against the Russian invasion. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By AAMER MADHANI and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced plans to send an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, according to a White House official.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Biden would use a Thursday morning speech at the White House to detail plans to build on the roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that his administration has already approved for Ukraine.

The new package is expected to include much needed heavy artillery and ammunition for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Biden was to speak on the new assistance, and more broadly about the situation in Ukraine, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the strategic city of Mariupol. Putin, however, ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground.

Russian forces have destroyed much of southeastern port city, which has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting of the war. By Russian estimates, about 2,000 Ukrainian forces remain holed up in a sprawling steel plant, even as Russian forces continue to pound the industrial site and repeatedly issue ultimatums for Ukrainian forces’ surrender.

Russian troops have besieged the port city since the early days of the conflict and largely reduced it to ruins.

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country will send heavy artillery to Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands will send more heavy weapons, including armored vehicles.

A senior U.S. defense official said training of Ukrainian personnel on American 155mm howitzers has begun in a European country outside Ukraine.

Biden on Wednesday lauded U.S. military officials for “exceptional” work arming Ukraine as he gathered the nation’s military brass for their first in-person White House group meeting of his presidency.

Russia’s nearly two-month-old invasion of Ukraine was at the center of wide-ranging talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and combatant commanders.

Such a gathering was last held in October 2019. Donald Trump was president at the time and was facing a House inquiry that would lead to his first impeachment, which centered on allegations that he withheld military assistance from Ukraine as part of an effort to pressure Zelenskyy to dig up dirt on Biden’s adult son’s business dealings in Ukraine.

___

AP National Security Writer Robert Burns contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

