News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

4 children dead in mobile home park fire, authorities say

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says four children lost their lives in a fire at a mobile home park on the city’s northeast side. (Source: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Four children have died in a fire at a mobile home park in Indiana, according to authorities.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said they received a call for a fire at Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park on the northeast side of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Thursday morning.

An official with the fire department told WPTA that four children in the mobile home had died and four adults were taken to the hospital. Two pets also died in the fire, the fire department said.

The fire department said crews battled hard and had the fire under control about 20 minutes after their arrival.

The fire department had responded to another fire on April 16 at the same mobile home park. An adult and a child were able to evacuate, but a dog died in the fire. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

Dupont Estates is a family-oriented mobile home park, with amenities including a pool, clubhouse and other child-friendly features. Units are individually owned and are not maintained by park ownership.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
Andrew Kaminski
State alert issued for missing Stevens Point man
Ann Retzlaff
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody, bond set at $25,000
Coden Morrell, 19
Wausau Police investigating report of gunshots, 1 arrested on unrelated charges

Latest News

FILE - Travelers wearing protective masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus...
Boston urges masks, LA County keeps mask mandate as battle brews over transit rule
Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will form a conjunction and be visible in the sky at the end of...
LOOK UP: Four planets can be seen in a line this month
A new report suggests hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented...
Report: Vaccinations could have prevented 60% of COVID deaths
The Badger Honor Flight marked its 40th trip.
Wisconsin veterans honored in D.C.
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts