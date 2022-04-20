Weather delaying annual sturgeon spawning

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon spawning and unpredictable weather, two things that are guaranteed, in Spring, in Wisconsin. And the cold rainy weather has delayed the spawn.

By this time of the year, the sturgeon are wrapping up their spring ritual, but with a lack of warm weather spawning hasn’t even gotten underway yet. The the banks of the wolf river are quiet at Bamboo Bend, just outside of Shiocton. This time of year, it’s usually full of spectators who come out to watch the annual sturgeon spawn.

“It’s been a little slow, the weather has kind of been a little erratic,” says DNR Fisheries Biologist, Margaret Stadig. “So, we’ve had some warmer days, and the water did warm up but with the colder temperatures, particularly this past weekend, the water temperatures went back down which has held the spawn off a little bit longer.”

Water temperatures are only running around 40 degrees, the sturgeon usually wait until temps hit at least 50 before spawning. And while the late spawn won’t impact the population as a whole, it could impact the amount of time people have to watch the fish. “It potentially means that it’s going to be a faster spawn. So, the later in the season that it happens, the shorter the spawn time usually takes,” adds Stadig.

Once the fish do start spawning, those who visit the viewing spots won’t be greeted by the sturgeon guard. For the third year in a row, the past two because of the pandemic, the volunteers are not returning to the banks of the wolf river to watch over the prehistoric fish. According to Jim Patt from Sturgeon for Tomorrow, “Several things happened. The big part of sturgeon guard is volunteers. There’s been a hard time finding volunteers to cover all of the hours. And with the few volunteers, as part of it, the DNR also decided to cover walleyes more than sturgeon.”

While Sturgeon for Tomorrow isn’t really happy with the decision to not bring the guards back -- again, the organization is vowing to work to try and resurrect the guard. “It’s been a highly successful program, of course, I don’t think there’s been an arrest for poaching in quite a number of years,” adds Patt.

If Temperatures do hit 60 and 70 this weekend, the DNR says spawning could start by the end of the weekend or maybe early next week. The DNR will post spawning updates on its Facebook page.

