News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Victoria’s Secret gets first male ambassador

Victoria's Secret makes history with its first male ambassador.
Victoria's Secret makes history with its first male ambassador.(Source: Instagram/darrenbarnet/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Victoria’s Secret brand has its first male ambassador.

Darren Barnet, an actor and producer best known for his role in the Netflix series, “Never Have I Ever,” will promote Pink’s gender-free collection and participate in the launch of its fleece shirt jacket.

Barnet will also be part of the company’s Mental Health Awareness Month events, including an Instagram live conversation.

The company said this move is part of its overall focus on inclusivity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
Andrew Kaminski
State alert issued for missing Stevens Point man
Ann Retzlaff
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody
A Portage County man is getting overwhelming community support as he battles Chronic Lyme...
Plover man shares frustrating experiences with Lyme Disease
James Martin Nelson
Former Lamers bus driver charged with OWI

Latest News

Parents of unvaccinated children say they are upset and worried about the new mask policies.
COVID: Parents of unvaccinated children upset about new mask rules
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an infectious disease forecasting...
CDC launches new forecasting center for infectious diseases
A California man has been charged with making a terrorist threat to the president of a...
California man charged with making terrorist threat to president of Wisconsin school board
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing...
13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe
File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter