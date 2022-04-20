News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes

A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.(MGN)
By Matthew Segura and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KNOE/Gray News) - A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.

According to downdetector.com, the spike in outage reports began around 2 p.m. EST.

The site had received more than 20,000 reports from customers at the peak of the outage. Outage reports appear to be declining as of 4:15 p.m.

The site is also showing spikes in outage reports for major carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T, but not nearly to the extent that Verizon users are reporting.

Multiple sources have reported that Verizon says its engineers are aware of the problem and have been working to resolve the issue.

Most of the outage reports are coming from the western half of the United States. The states of California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, and Colorado appear to be most affected, but some users in Louisiana are reporting having trouble as well.

The cause of the problem remains unclear.

Copyright 2022 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophie Sullivan and Audrie Stephens
GoFundMe set up to help families of Fox Valley women killed in crash
A compromise has been reached for a 4.5 mile stretch of road in the Town of Linwood, that’s...
County Highway PP speed study results released, compromise met
Names released in fatal Marathon County crash
A Portage County man is getting overwhelming community support as he battles Chronic Lyme...
Plover man shares frustrating experiences with Lyme Disease
Alyson Leahy
Marathon County District 11 Supervisor won’t be sworn in due to opposing candidate’s option to appeal recount

Latest News

Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence,...
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Pros and cons of renting an apartment or buying a home
Pros and cons of renting an apartment versus buying a home
A West Virginia man allegedly handed officers papers with a bag of meth during a traffic stop.
Man hands meth to officers during traffic stop instead of registration, police say
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp testifies Amber Heard attacked him, he never hit back