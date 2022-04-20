News and First Alert Weather App
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Transportation Safety Administration officers at the Central Wisconsin Airport prevented a passenger from carrying a handgun onto a plane Monday morning.

During a routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted a handgun on the x-ray screen. The gun was loaded. The traveler, a Stratford resident, had a concealed carry permit.

“This was a very good catch on the part of our officers at a time when we are seeing an increase in travel volume,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. “This traveler made a careless and costly mistake.”

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. According to a TSA spokesperson, these penalties are not delivered immediately at the time of an incident but require an investigation based on a report submitted by TSA officers.

This is the first firearm stopped at a CWA checkpoint this year. No firearms were stopped at CWA in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

