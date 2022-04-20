Travelers ditch their mask after national mandate lifted

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The mask mandate is over nationwide. Flyers at Central Wisconsin Airport were quick to take them off on Tuesday. It was dropped on Monday the 18th. TSA at CWA were quick to announce their guideless following the national court ruling.

Since February 2021, TSA issued more than $820,000 in fines for people not wearing masks. Having it lifted could help flyers and staff avoid the tough topic.

“Certainly we heard comments that some people didn’t appreciate masks but generally the travelers that use the Central Wisconsin Airport are good and want to be respectful of the rules,” said Brain Grefe, Airport Director at CWA.

Grefe said lifting the mandate relieves staff of having to enforce it.

“I think lifting the mask mandate will help with staff workload. Anytime you can give people individual freedom, weather to wear the mask or not, and make their own choices, its helpful for us,” said Grefe.

MetroRide’s staff understands what it’s like to be in CWA’s shoes.

“There’s a relief among our employees that they’re not in the middle,” said Greg Seubert, transit director for the city of Wausau.

They, too, struggled to enforce it.

“There have been incidents, not everyone has agreed with the mandate. That’s been the most challenging part,” said Seubert.

Another obstacle for CWA was the timeframe from when the judge lifted the mandate nationally to TSA catching up for approval.

“From the time that the judge repealed the mandate there was a lot of uncertainty and a lot of questions,” said Grefe.

They had to keep enforcing masks until they got the go-ahead from TSA. Once it was official, there were smiles all around.

“Not only from a customer standpoint, but employees, workers, visitors, everybody’s been supportive of lifting the mask mandate,” said Grefe.

Though most of the people at the airport on Tuesday chose not to wear masks, some did. The airport director said people should continue to do what makes them the most comfortable.

If you have plans to travel internationally, make sure you check the restrictions of your destination. Many countries still have mask mandates.

