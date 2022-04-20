News and First Alert Weather App
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg promotes infrastructure bill in Waushara County

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Governor Evers for the International Union of Operating Engineers’ “Externship Day” for high school students.

The event was held at the Operating Engineers Training Center in Coloma. It gives students a chance to check out jobs in the trades first-hand, from operating heavy machinery to meeting professionals in the industry.

Buttigieg stressed the need to attract and train people to do the work, and said funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill passed last year will make it possible.

“1.2 trillion dollars to do everything from clean up our drinking water, to deliver high-speed internet to every household in this country, to the transportation infrastructure -- about $660 billion of it, that we’re setting up for the future,” Buttigieg said.

During his visit the secretary toured the 4000 acre facility, took part in activities and interacted with students, parents and union members.

Wisconsin is expected to receive more than $6 billion for improvements in roads and bridges, airports and electric vehicle charging stations over the next five years.

