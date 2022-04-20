Survey seeks input on potential redevelopment of Marathon Park, surrounding areas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau and Marathon County residents are invited to take a short survey about Marathon Park and the surrounding area.

Marathon County launched the survey to seek input about a master plan on potential redevelopment in Marathon Park, the UWSP-Wausau Campus, and ares south of the park.

Click here to take the survey.

