Survey seeks input on potential redevelopment of Marathon Park, surrounding areas

(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau and Marathon County residents are invited to take a short survey about Marathon Park and the surrounding area.

Marathon County launched the survey to seek input about a master plan on potential redevelopment in Marathon Park, the UWSP-Wausau Campus, and ares south of the park.

Click here to take the survey.

