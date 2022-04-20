Stratford sweeps Newman in baseball doubleheader, D.C. Everest defeats Wausau West in girls soccer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Even if it didn’t feel like spring, the weather cooperated enough to allow high school games to be played throughout Tuesday.

In a Marawood South doubleheader, Stratford sweeps both games from Newman Catholic, 9-4 in the first game and 10-1 in the second. In the opener, Cam Daul pitched a gem for the Tigers, going five shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out 12 batters.

As the sun went down, Wisconsin Valley Conference rivals Wausau West and D.C. Everest went to battle in a rematch from regionals last year, when the Warriors defeated the Evergreens to end their season. This time, Everest was victorious 3-2. Star sophomore Jenna Baumann tallied a goal in the closing minutes of the first half to spur Everest to the win.

