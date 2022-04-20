News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

State alert issued for missing Stevens Point man

Andrew Kaminski
Andrew Kaminski(Wisconsin DOJ)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 67-year-old Stevens Point man last seen on April 4.

Andrew Kaminski is described as 5 foot 10 inches, 220 pounds with blue eyes. He has a long beard.

Investigators said Kaminski made a comment about going into the wilderness. He did not take his cell phone.

Investigators said he may be in Michigan or Montana. He left in a gray 2013 Ford F150 with the license plate RW5504.

Anyone with information on Kaminski’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 715-346-1494.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophie Sullivan and Audrie Stephens
GoFundMe set up to help families of Fox Valley women killed in crash
A compromise has been reached for a 4.5 mile stretch of road in the Town of Linwood, that’s...
County Highway PP speed study results released, compromise met
Names released in fatal Marathon County crash
A Portage County man is getting overwhelming community support as he battles Chronic Lyme...
Plover man shares frustrating experiences with Lyme Disease
Alyson Leahy
Marathon County District 11 Supervisor won’t be sworn in due to opposing candidate’s option to appeal recount

Latest News

Pros and cons of renting an apartment or buying a home
Pros and cons of renting an apartment versus buying a home
Flavorful spring wraps packed with beef and fresh vegetables
Flavorful spring wraps packed with beef and fresh vegetables
James Martin Nelson
Former Lamers bus driver charged with OWI
Wausau mayor shares details about upcoming events in the city
Wausau mayor shares details about upcoming events in the city
Sturgeon spawning on the Wolf River (WBAY file photo)
Weather delaying annual sturgeon spawning