BREAKING UPDATE: Police: 5 bodies found in Duluth home, suspect among deceased

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police are investigating after five bodies were found in an East Hillside home, adding that the suspect is among the deceased.

The situation started shortly after 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when the Hermantown Police Department responded to a welfare call in Hermantown. The person they were looking for was not home at the time.

Shortly after an investigation, the Hermantown Police called the Duluth Police, leading them to a home on 7th Ave. and East 12th Street in Duluth.

Duluth Police arrived on the scene just after 12:15 p.m.

During the investigation, Duluth Police obtained information that the person Hermantown Police had been searching for in the welfare check was inside a residence there.

They knew that person had access to weapons and called in Hermantown Police, Superior Police, St. Louis County Sheriff’s, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to assist.

Due to the possibility of weapons on the scene, there was a methodical search of the premise before Duluth Police entered the house.

Police later entered the house and found five bodies, including that of the suspect.

Police did not immediately say how the people died, but they did say everyone who died was related.

There is no longer a threat to the public, and police do not expect any further updates Wednesday night.

This is a developing story.

3:45 p.m. UPDATE: The scene has been cleared following a police stand-off with a person believed to be armed in Duluth’s East Hillside neighborhood.

It’s unclear as of 4 p.m. how the incident came to a resolution.

Shortly before officers resolved the situation, Duluth Police officials provided an update from the scene.

Officials said the incident first started at 11 a.m. when Hermantown Police received a call for a welfare check.

Their investigation then lead them to the Duluth residence near 7th Ave. and East 12th Street.

Duluth Police arrived on the scene just after 12:15 p.m.

Hermantown Police, Superior Police, St. Louis County Sheriff’s, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were all called to assist.

There is no longer a threat to the public and traffic in the area has reopened.

Duluth Police say an update on the situation will be provided at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story.

DULUTH, MN -- The public is being asked to stay away from an area in Duluth’s East Hillside neighborhood amid a large police presence.

According to our crew on scene, officers and a SWAT team have a house surrounded near 7th Ave. and East 12th Street.

Duluth Police spokespeople say officers are conducting a “welfare check.”

Duluth police presence (KBJR 6/CBS 3)

This is a developing story.

