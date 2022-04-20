Pavement work on Camp Phillips to begin May 2; detours will be in place

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Road repair work will begin the week of May 2 on a busy stretch of Camp Phillips Road.

During construction, Camp Phillips between Jelinek Avenue and Schofield Avenue in Weston will be closed. Crews plan to remove failing pavement on Monday, fix underlying deteriorated pavement on Tuesday and Replace the asphalt surface on that Wednesday.

This is highly weather-dependent work that will be impacted by adverse weather.

Work to begin in May on Camp Phillips (Marathon County)

Drivers will need to use the detour routes on Schofield Avenue, County Road J and State Highway 29.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.