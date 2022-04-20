Joey Hauser announces he will return to Michigan State
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT
EAST LANSING, MI (WSAW) -Stevens Point native Joey Hauser will return to Michigan State for one more year of college basketball instead of pursuing a professional career. The program posted a message from Hauser on their Twitter page Wednesday morning.
The younger Hauser brother first hinted at the possibility of returning to school in an interview with NewsChannel 7 earlier this month.
Hauser averaged 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Spartans this season, and tied a career high in points with 27 in their NCAA Tournament victory over Davidson.
