Joey Hauser announces he will return to Michigan State

EAST LANSING, MI (WSAW) -Stevens Point native Joey Hauser will return to Michigan State for one more year of college basketball instead of pursuing a professional career. The program posted a message from Hauser on their Twitter page Wednesday morning.

A message from #10 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/KIdU8FW5eS — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) April 20, 2022

The younger Hauser brother first hinted at the possibility of returning to school in an interview with NewsChannel 7 earlier this month.

"He thinks the best option for me would be to play college basketball for another year."



As Stevens Point native Joey Hauser contemplates his future, he asked his brother and current Boston Celtics forward @Big_Smooth10 for some advice. @SpashBasketball #MichiganState #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/RStmJhjDJN — Noah Manderfeld WSAW (@ManderfeldNoah) April 6, 2022

Hauser averaged 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Spartans this season, and tied a career high in points with 27 in their NCAA Tournament victory over Davidson.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.