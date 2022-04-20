News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Joey Hauser announces he will return to Michigan State

Joey Hauser scored 27 points as Michigan State took down Davidson 74-73 in the first round of...
Joey Hauser scored 27 points as Michigan State took down Davidson 74-73 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament(WILX)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, MI (WSAW) -Stevens Point native Joey Hauser will return to Michigan State for one more year of college basketball instead of pursuing a professional career. The program posted a message from Hauser on their Twitter page Wednesday morning.

The younger Hauser brother first hinted at the possibility of returning to school in an interview with NewsChannel 7 earlier this month.

Hauser averaged 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Spartans this season, and tied a career high in points with 27 in their NCAA Tournament victory over Davidson.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
Andrew Kaminski
State alert issued for missing Stevens Point man
Ann Retzlaff
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody
A Portage County man is getting overwhelming community support as he battles Chronic Lyme...
Plover man shares frustrating experiences with Lyme Disease
James Martin Nelson
Former Lamers bus driver charged with OWI

Latest News

Pointers Split Series Opener with Stout in River Falls
Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing...
Stevens Point native Joey Hauser discusses his basketball future
Joey Hauser scored 27 points as Michigan State took down Davidson 74-73 in the first round of...
Stevens Point native Joey Hauser hints at possible return to Michigan State
UWSP Women’s Basketball Coach Shirley Egner Announces Retirement