News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Fred Hampton childhood home gets historical landmark status

In this Oct. 29, 1969, photo, Fred Hampton, center, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther...
In this Oct. 29, 1969, photo, Fred Hampton, center, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther party, speaks outside a rally outside the U.S. Courthouse in Chicago while Dr. Benjamin Spock, background, listens. The Illinois childhood home of Hampton, an iconic Black Panther Party leader who was shot and killed during a 1969 police raid of his Chicago apartment, has been designated a historical landmark. (AP Photo/ESK, File)(ESK | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — The suburban Chicago home where slain Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton grew up has been designated a historical landmark by the village of Maywood.

The vote follows a yearlong campaign that was tied to the Academy Award-winning film about Hampton and his 1969 death during a police raid in Chicago called “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

It’s also part of a broader effort to further recognize the Black Panther Party’s role in the civil rights movement.

Hampton was killed during a raid of his Chicago apartment.

Later, many of those involved in the raid faced criminal charges. They were acquitted but the families of Hampton and others were awarded a nearly $2 million settlement by a federal judge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophie Sullivan and Audrie Stephens
GoFundMe set up to help families of Fox Valley women killed in crash
A compromise has been reached for a 4.5 mile stretch of road in the Town of Linwood, that’s...
County Highway PP speed study results released, compromise met
Names released in fatal Marathon County crash
A Portage County man is getting overwhelming community support as he battles Chronic Lyme...
Plover man shares frustrating experiences with Lyme Disease
Alyson Leahy
Marathon County District 11 Supervisor won’t be sworn in due to opposing candidate’s option to appeal recount

Latest News

Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence,...
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Pros and cons of renting an apartment or buying a home
Pros and cons of renting an apartment versus buying a home
A West Virginia man allegedly handed officers papers with a bag of meth during a traffic stop.
Man hands meth to officers during traffic stop instead of registration, police say
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp testifies Amber Heard attacked him, he never hit back