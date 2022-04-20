Convicted sex offender charged in Langlade County with possessing child pornography

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $25,000 cash for a convicted sex offender accused of possessing child pornography.

Michael Scharloo, 58, of Antigo, is currently on extended supervision stemming from a 2011 possession of child pornography conviction. He must register as a sex offender for life.

On Monday, he was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, illegally using a different name, and failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

Investigators said Scharloo was using an alias on Facebook and also had pornographic images of children on his cellphone.

A judge has given him until May 2 to obtain an attorney.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.