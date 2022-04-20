News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Antigo Public Library selected as grant recipient to fund majority of solar panel project

Antigo Public Library Wins $230,000 Grant for Solar Roofing Project
Antigo Public Library Wins $230,000 Grant for Solar Roofing Project(Antigo Public Library)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Public Library is one of 32 recipients of a grant to fund the purchase and installation of solar panels.

The library received $229,540 from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s Energy Innovation Grant Program. This grant had 108 applications. Nearly $7 million in projects will be funded during this funding cycle.

According to the library, the grant will fund the installation of a 87.8 kW solar roofing system on the east, south, and west sides of the library roof. It also includes a Tesla Powerwall battery backup to run critical infrastructure such as fire suppression and public wi-fi in case of a power outage.

“I’m beyond thrilled to have won this grant”, said Dominic Frandrup, library director. “It’s been a couple of years in the making and a huge accomplishment for the Library Foundation and the Antigo Library. The library strives to be a leader in our community and this project proves we have the vision and the ability to accomplish that.”

The Antigo Library Foundation’s share of this grant is $40,000 for which the Library Foundation is matching all donations. Contributions toward this and other Foundation projects can be submitted online at antigopl.org/library-foundation/.

The installation will be done by Northwind Solar from Amherst.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
Andrew Kaminski
State alert issued for missing Stevens Point man
Ann Retzlaff
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody
A Portage County man is getting overwhelming community support as he battles Chronic Lyme...
Plover man shares frustrating experiences with Lyme Disease
James Martin Nelson
Former Lamers bus driver charged with OWI

Latest News

The percent of residents by county that have received full vaccinations and an additional...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Times of showers and scattered storms late Friday night into early Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Warmer with a risk of showers/storms
Sustainable farming helps make what was once waste useful
Sustainable farming helps make what was once waste useful
The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 killed in fractal burning incident, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of hobby’s danger
Up to 20 meteors per hour possible
Lyrid meteor shower to peak Thursday night into Friday morning