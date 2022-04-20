Antigo Public Library selected as grant recipient to fund majority of solar panel project

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Public Library is one of 32 recipients of a grant to fund the purchase and installation of solar panels.

The library received $229,540 from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s Energy Innovation Grant Program. This grant had 108 applications. Nearly $7 million in projects will be funded during this funding cycle.

According to the library, the grant will fund the installation of a 87.8 kW solar roofing system on the east, south, and west sides of the library roof. It also includes a Tesla Powerwall battery backup to run critical infrastructure such as fire suppression and public wi-fi in case of a power outage.

“I’m beyond thrilled to have won this grant”, said Dominic Frandrup, library director. “It’s been a couple of years in the making and a huge accomplishment for the Library Foundation and the Antigo Library. The library strives to be a leader in our community and this project proves we have the vision and the ability to accomplish that.”

The Antigo Library Foundation’s share of this grant is $40,000 for which the Library Foundation is matching all donations. Contributions toward this and other Foundation projects can be submitted online at antigopl.org/library-foundation/.

The installation will be done by Northwind Solar from Amherst.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.