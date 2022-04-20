News and First Alert Weather App
Annie’s Campground owner back in custody

Ann Retzlaff
Ann Retzlaff(Shawano County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Ann Retzlaff is back in custody.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department confirmed 52-year-old Retzlaff is back in custody Wednesday. She owns Annie’s Campground in Gresham.

Retzlaff is charged in two counties related to a high speed chase in May. Those charges include eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety and resisting/obstructing.

Retzlaff led officers on a nearly six-mile chase. A criminal complaint states she nearly hit two officers with her vehicle.

A bench warrant was issued for Retzlaff roughly four months ago after she refused to appear in court. On Nov. 23, Retzlaff sent an email to officials saying she did not intend to appear in court due to fear of COVID-19.

Retlzaff wrote, “I fear for my life to be in an enclosed area with people in it that may have the contagion covid. Based on documented, peer-reviews on the seriousness of the contagion covid, I will not make a special appearance tomorrow.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office did not have a statement or additional details to provide at this time.

