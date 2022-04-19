News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Woman runs out of gas, charged after police find 229 pounds of marijuana in car

Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.(Action News 5/MPD)
By WMC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A woman is facing drug charges after police found her vehicle unattended Sunday with hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside.

According to Memphis Police Department, Catherine Mardesich, 54, abandoned a Chevrolet Suburban on Interstate 55 in a lane of traffic due to the vehicle running out of gas.

Officers responded to the area after getting reports that someone struck the vehicle.

While officers were on the scene, Mardesich returned to the vehicle. Police told her the car was going to be inventoried and towed. That’s when officers say she told them they could not go inside the vehicle.

During the search, officers discovered 229 pounds of marijuana in multiple boxes and a duffel bag; there was also a large sum of money inside the vehicle, according to police.

Mardesich is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophie Sullivan and Audrie Stephens
GoFundMe set up to help families of Fox Valley women killed in crash
A compromise has been reached for a 4.5 mile stretch of road in the Town of Linwood, that’s...
County Highway PP speed study results released, compromise met
Names released in fatal Marathon County crash
Ann Abel was reported missing Monday morning.
UPDATE: Woman at center of Silver Alert located safely
Alyson Leahy
Marathon County District 11 Supervisor won’t be sworn in due to opposing candidate’s option to appeal recount

Latest News

The rankings, released in 2021, are based on the highest average mid-career salary.
College majors that earn the most money
At a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at...
New Mexico fines ‘Rust’ for willful gun safety failures
William Husel sits during his trial Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused...
Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths
Researchers say human activity could cause an "insect apocalypse."
Human activity could lead to ‘insect apocalypse,’ study says
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over...
Amid stock plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing