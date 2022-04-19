News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Conservatory of Music launches annual Mother’s Day rose sale

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rose orders for a fundraiser benefitting youth music scholarships and programming will be collected until April 25.

The Wausau Conservatory of Music hosts its Mother’s Day Rose sale fundraiser each year before Mother’s Day.

Click here to download the Group Order Form. Orders can be sent to info@wausauconservatory.org or call in your order at 715-845-6279.

Pick up is Friday, May 6 (9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 (9 a.m. – noon). The Wausau Conservatory of Music is located at 404 Seymour St. Wausau.

The Wausau Conservatory of Music is the premier regional school of musical studies and performance in Central Wisconsin.

