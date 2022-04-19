Wausau Conservatory of Music launches annual Mother’s Day rose sale

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rose orders for a fundraiser benefitting youth music scholarships and programming will be collected until April 25.

The Wausau Conservatory of Music hosts its Mother’s Day Rose sale fundraiser each year before Mother’s Day.

Click here to download the Group Order Form. Orders can be sent to info@wausauconservatory.org or call in your order at 715-845-6279.

Pick up is Friday, May 6 (9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 (9 a.m. – noon). The Wausau Conservatory of Music is located at 404 Seymour St. Wausau.

The Wausau Conservatory of Music is the premier regional school of musical studies and performance in Central Wisconsin.

