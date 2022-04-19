Walmart stores to offer free health screenings on April 23

(WSAW) - Walmart will offer free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, and body mass index at its stores on Saturday, April 23.

Select stores will also offer vision screens as part of a Wellness Day event. The screenings are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart leaders home to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and then seek care to improve their lifestyles.

COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at no cost. Pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), and Hep A & B vaccines will be offered for a fee.

