Take the speed test to boost broadband

Goal of the testing is to improve internet access throughout the county
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Improving broadband could boost economic development for Language County. Langlade County Economic development is encouraging people who live or visit there to take the speed test.

It only takes about a minute and you’ll want to make sure to turn your data off and use WIFI for the test. Here is the link to the website with the bar code.

Completing the survey can help the county understand what speeds are like throughout the area and ultimately help them get grants for broadband.

The latest data the FCC collected from the census appears misleading.

“So if one person would have broadband in a census block it said that everybody had broadband,” said Angie Close, Director of Economic Development, Langlade County.

However, that wasn’t the case. Since the county has lots of forests and hills, the topography has an effect.

“They do have a lot of seasonal cottage holders that have essentially second homes here,” said Al Murray, Forest Administrator, Langlade County.

Tourism boosts the area’s economic growth, but bad or no internet can deter people from visiting.

“A lot of people right now are working from home, so if they are able to come and visit and stay and have broadband, they can still do their job, they are going to stay longer,” said Close.

Langlade County Economic development would like responses in by May 8th. If you know you don’t have service, you can use the same link using data from your phone to report that too.

