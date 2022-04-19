Silver Alert issued for missing Rusk County woman
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Rusk County woman.
Anna Abel, 70, was last seen in Wisconsin Rapids at about 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police said she may have dementia or cognitive impairment.
She’s described as 5′2′', 175 pounds, with hazel eyes.
Police said Abel was traveling to King, Wisconsin to visit a family member and never showed up.
She may be driving a 2016 Gray Dodge Caravan with license plate ADM4845.
Please call the Rusk County Sheriff’s office at (715) 532-220.
