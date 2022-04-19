Silver Alert issued for missing Rusk County woman

News and First Alert Weather App
Ann Abel was reported missing Monday morning.
Ann Abel was reported missing Monday morning.(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Rusk County woman.

Anna Abel, 70, was last seen in Wisconsin Rapids at about 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police said she may have dementia or cognitive impairment.

She’s described as 5′2′', 175 pounds, with hazel eyes.

Police said Abel was traveling to King, Wisconsin to visit a family member and never showed up.

She may be driving a 2016 Gray Dodge Caravan with license plate ADM4845.

2016 Gray Dodge Grand Caravan
2016 Gray Dodge Grand Caravan(Stock)

Please call the Rusk County Sheriff’s office at (715) 532-220.

