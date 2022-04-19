News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘jury duty’ scam

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scammers are targeting people living in Marathon County with the goal of collecting personal information.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has received reports that people have gotten telephone calls from someone pretending to work at the department. The caller identified themselves using the name of a Marathon County employee and accused the residents of missing jury duty. The scammer then asked for personal information.

People who missed jury duty do not receive a call from the sheriff’s office. If you receive a phone call from someone who claims to be from Marathon County Government, and you suspect they are not, you should ask for the person’s name, department, and phone number and tell them you’ll call them back.

You can verify the phone number by using the phone directory on its website at https://www.co.marathon.wi.us/Government/PhoneDirectory.aspx.

Scammers often spoof phone numbers so it looks like they’re calling from someplace else, however, if you verify the number and call back, it will call the correct business or office.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal Marathon County crash
Benjamin Deitz
Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District staff member dies of injuries from traffic crash
Sophie Sullivan and Audrie Stephens
GoFundMe set up to help families of Fox Valley women killed in crash
Victim in Rosholt area crash identified
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

Latest News

High School Sports 4/19/2022
High School Sports 4/19/2022
Buttigieg Visits Wisconsin 4/19/2022
Buttigieg Visits Wisconsin 4/19/2022
Going through Life with Lyme Disease 4/19/2022
Going through Life with Lyme Disease 4/19/2022
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Governor Tony Evers
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg promotes infrastructure bill in Waushara County
A Portage County man is getting overwhelming community support as he battles Chronic Lyme...
Plover man shares frustrating experiences with Lyme Disease