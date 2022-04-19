Marathon County Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘jury duty’ scam

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scammers are targeting people living in Marathon County with the goal of collecting personal information.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has received reports that people have gotten telephone calls from someone pretending to work at the department. The caller identified themselves using the name of a Marathon County employee and accused the residents of missing jury duty. The scammer then asked for personal information.

People who missed jury duty do not receive a call from the sheriff’s office. If you receive a phone call from someone who claims to be from Marathon County Government, and you suspect they are not, you should ask for the person’s name, department, and phone number and tell them you’ll call them back.

You can verify the phone number by using the phone directory on its website at https://www.co.marathon.wi.us/Government/PhoneDirectory.aspx.

Scammers often spoof phone numbers so it looks like they’re calling from someplace else, however, if you verify the number and call back, it will call the correct business or office.

