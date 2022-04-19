Marathon County District 11 Supervisor won’t be sworn in due to opposing candidate’s option to appeal recount

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County District 11 Supervisor will not be sworn in Tuesday night at the county board’s organizational meeting.

Three votes separated Alyson Leahy from challenger Randy DeBroux in the race during the April 5 election. Leahy won 331 to 328. Following a recount the results did not change.

Marathon County Corporation Counsel Mike Puerner explained in the event of a recount, the county clerk cannot certify that election until the time allowed for filing an appeal of the recount has passed or until they receive formal notice that an appeal is not being pursued. He said the non-prevailing candidate in a recount has five days from the completion of the recount to appeal to the circuit court. The recount for District 11 Supervisor was completed Monday.

Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood said she had not received confirmation that DeBroux is challenging the results. But said by law, he does have until April 25 to do so.

