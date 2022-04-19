News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Infant dies after father put alcohol in baby bottle, deputies say

Sydnei Dunn, 24, and Marquis Colvin, 25, are both facing numerous charges, including malice...
Sydnei Dunn, 24, and Marquis Colvin, 25, are both facing numerous charges, including malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct.(PAULDING COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and father in Georgia have been charged with murder in the death of their 4-week-old infant, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon after the infant was brought to the hospital unresponsive. Hospital employees were suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the baby’s condition and called the police.

Deputies said the child’s mother, 24-year-old Sydnei Dunn, admitted that she consumed a large amount of alcohol the day before and then breastfed the child. She also told detectives that the child’s father, 25-year-old Marquis Colvin, put alcohol in the baby’s bottle. They decided go to the hospital after the baby became unresponsive.

During a search warrant of their home, detectives said they found evidence of the crime and a firearm. Colvin is a convicted felon and not allowed to own or be close to a gun.

The following day, the hospital informed the sheriff’s office that the child had died. Doctors said the infant had a blood alcohol count that was well over four times the legal limit for an adult.

The parents, who are being held at Paulding County Jail, are both facing numerous charges, including malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct. Colvin was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation.

Detectives encourage anyone who may have additional information to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophie Sullivan and Audrie Stephens
GoFundMe set up to help families of Fox Valley women killed in crash
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
Andrew Kaminski
State alert issued for missing Stevens Point man
A compromise has been reached for a 4.5 mile stretch of road in the Town of Linwood, that’s...
County Highway PP speed study results released, compromise met
A Portage County man is getting overwhelming community support as he battles Chronic Lyme...
Plover man shares frustrating experiences with Lyme Disease

Latest News

Kevin Berling may get nearly $450,000 in damages over a lawsuit against his former employer,...
Man wins lawsuit over unwanted birthday party at work
A lawsuit claims the employee was fired by his company over panic attacks triggered by a...
Attorney: Man who panicked over birthday party 'accused of stealing his co-worker's joy'
New Mexico workplace safety regulators issued the maximum possible fine of nearly $137,000...
Hollywood Minute: 'Rust' production company fined over shooting; New 'Fast and Furious' gets title
The CDC said it will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine if a mandate...
Medical experts discuss risks of traveling without a mask
Russian forces are tightening the noose around the defenders holed up in a mammoth steel plant...
Ukraine officials plead for help as fighting intensifies in Mariupol