Hello, My Name is: Clara Kubis

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Clara Kubis is seen as one of the leaders for the Assumption girls soccer team, who’s looking to return to the state tournament after last year’s first-round exit. But her role as a defensive-minded forward this season is not where her career started with the Royals.

When Kubis was a freshman at Assumption, she found her place as a striker.

“I fell in love with scoring. That was always my role and I made my team proud and it was great,” Kubis said.

During that freshman year, Kubis found the back of the net 30 times in 17 games, using her role, and speed, to score.

“She would just get the ball, bypass the entire defense and dribble right to the goal and score. She would have a hat trick every game,” senior Izzy Jungwirth said.

While Kubis was understanding what the role of a scorer meant, seventh-grader Kendall Duellman was in cleats watching her and taking notes.

“Seeing her score all those goals as a freshman, I was ball girl on the sideline. It was just exciting to see her take on that role,” Duellman said.

She saw a star and followed her, eventually donning the same jersey two years later.

“I took her number 11 and it was like something clicked. She was such just a big supporter,” Duellman said.

Three years later, Kubis is no longer the leading scorer on the team. Stepping back into her role as more of a defensive forward, she started to understand more about the game.

“From scoring, I’ve learned how to create opportunities for other people,” Kubis said.

Duellman, now a sophomore, is on the other end of the passes from Kubis scoring the goals.

“I’ve always looked at her as my role model for soccer. Being able to play with her the last two years has been amazing,” Duellman said.

Kubis discovered that finding a teammate is just as much of a thrill as scoring a goal.

“Even Kendall last year, she did amazing. Just being able to help her find that same joy in scoring that I did was amazing,” Kubis said.

