GoFundMe set up to help families of Fox Valley women killed in crash

Sophie Sullivan and Audrie Stephens
Sophie Sullivan and Audrie Stephens(GoFundMe)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A GoFundMe has been started to help the families of two Fox Valley women killed in a crash in Marathon County.

Sophie Sullivan, 21, and Audrie Stephens, 20, were killed in an April 16 crash on State Road 29 near State Road 97 in the Township of Frankfort. The GoFundMe says the women were returning home from Minneapolis to visit Sophie’s mother for Easter.

Sophie and Audrie were best friends and roommates, according to the fundraiser.

“I want to raise funds so we can make this process as easy as possible for our two families. If we could pay for their outstanding obligations, funeral costs, and service expenses that would help a lot. If we could raise enough where both families could maybe create some kind of memorial, marker, or symbol that they could remember the two girls by, that would be even better,” reads a statement from Sophie’s brother, Tristan.

The driver of the second vehicle, Jennifer A. Krug, 38, Medford area, was also killed in the crash.

Another driver stopped to attempt to help at the scene and was struck by another vehicle attempting to pass the scene. The man was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says “it is known the crash occurred during hours of darkness on an unlit section of roadway.”

Survey seeks input on potential redevelopment of Marathon Park, surrounding areas