First Alert Weather: Partly sunny on Tuesday

The next weather maker arrives on Wednesday
First Alert Weather
By Mark Holley
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drier conditions on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs are expected to be a bit milder in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday features our next weather maker, this time most of the area will be experiencing rain from the afternoon into Wednesday evening. The exception to this will be in the Northwoods where snow might mix in a times. Little in the way of accumulation is anticipated. Highs Wednesday in the mid 40s. Mild on Thursday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid-50s.

Rain showers move through the region Wednesday afternoon through the evening hours.
Rain showers move through the region Wednesday afternoon through the evening hours.(WSAW)

More unsettled weather for late week into the upcoming weekend. Showers and a chance of storms on Friday, but warmer. Highs close to 60. Showers and scattered storms on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Next Sunday, April 24th, clouds with showers and perhaps a storm. Highs near 60.

A warming trend is ahead in the forecast. Temperatures look to make a return by the upcoming...
A warming trend is ahead in the forecast. Temperatures look to make a return by the upcoming weekend.(WSAW)

