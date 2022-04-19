Election night winners confirmed after Portage County recounts

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A recount in Portage County’s county executive race confirmed the outcome of the spring election selecting John Pavelski.

Pavelski was reported as the winner on Election Night and certified as the winner during the county canvass.

The recount took two days and was conducted by the Portage County Board of Canvassers made up of Portage County Clerk Kayla Filen, Cheryl Leatherman, and Brian Cychosz. The Board of Canvassers has a party balance of a Democratic member, a Republican member, and an unaffiliated member. The Board of Canvassers was assisted by 14 tabulators who helped count by hand the more than 17,000 ballots cast in the April 5 Spring Election.

A recount for County Supervisory District 24 was conducted concurrently with the County Executive Office recount. The recount in the case of County Supervisory District 24 also confirmed the winner Steve Cieslewicz, who was reported as the winner on Election Night and confirmed at the County Canvass on April 11.

County Clerk Kayla Filen said both recounts were triggered by petitions filed by the aggrieved candidate for each respective race.

Filen explained there is no automatic recount in Wisconsin.

