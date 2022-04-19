DNR: There is usually no need to ‘rescue’ fawns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces is urging outdoor enthusiasts to not disturbs fawns and other young animals.

This time of year wildlife is on the move making sightings more likely.

Experts say it is perfectly natural for mothers, including white-tailed deer, to leave their young alone for long periods of time. Before fawns are strong enough to keep up with their mothers, they spend hours alone, staying quiet and still. This natural behavior keeps them safe from predators while their mothers forage for food.

In addition, drawing attention to a fawn’s location can tip off predators. Staying with the animal can also keep the mother away.

However, wildlife experts say if you come across a baby animal in an unsafe location, such as near a roadway, you can carefully move it several yards to a safer spot. Human scent transfer does not cause wild animals to reject their young, but avoid touching the baby animal unless absolutely necessary.

They do ask that people keep in mind their own safety while moving animals away from busy roads.

