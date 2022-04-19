News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

DNR: There is usually no need to ‘rescue’ fawns

Baby Fawn hiding in the grass
Baby Fawn hiding in the grass(123RF)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces is urging outdoor enthusiasts to not disturbs fawns and other young animals.

This time of year wildlife is on the move making sightings more likely.

Experts say it is perfectly natural for mothers, including white-tailed deer, to leave their young alone for long periods of time. Before fawns are strong enough to keep up with their mothers, they spend hours alone, staying quiet and still. This natural behavior keeps them safe from predators while their mothers forage for food.

In addition, drawing attention to a fawn’s location can tip off predators. Staying with the animal can also keep the mother away.

However, wildlife experts say if you come across a baby animal in an unsafe location, such as near a roadway, you can carefully move it several yards to a safer spot. Human scent transfer does not cause wild animals to reject their young, but avoid touching the baby animal unless absolutely necessary.

They do ask that people keep in mind their own safety while moving animals away from busy roads.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophie Sullivan and Audrie Stephens
GoFundMe set up to help families of Fox Valley women killed in crash
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
Andrew Kaminski
State alert issued for missing Stevens Point man
A compromise has been reached for a 4.5 mile stretch of road in the Town of Linwood, that’s...
County Highway PP speed study results released, compromise met
A Portage County man is getting overwhelming community support as he battles Chronic Lyme...
Plover man shares frustrating experiences with Lyme Disease

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to pass around Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams...
Bucks fall to Bulls 114-110, series even at 1-1
Medical Marijuana Public Hearing 4/20/2022
Medical Marijuana Public Hearing 4/20/2022
Diagnosed with Debt 4/20/2022
Diagnosed with Debt 4/20/2022
Marijuana buds
Medical marijuana bill gets discussion
‘Diagnosed with Debt’ in Wisconsin