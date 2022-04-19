News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Consumer protection summit to be held in Wausau

(wsaw)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection is partnering with the city of Wausau to host a consumer protection summit Wednesday.

Topics will include mobile home and apartment rental rights, consumer lending, quick cash, and payday loans, and how to prevent identity theft.

The event will be held in the theater at Northcentral Health Care Center, 1100 Lakeview Dr, Wausau. Sessions will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m and again at 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. You can also watch the sessions live on through Wausau Area Access Media.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophie Sullivan and Audrie Stephens
GoFundMe set up to help families of Fox Valley women killed in crash
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
TSA stops gun at Central Wisconsin Airport
Andrew Kaminski
State alert issued for missing Stevens Point man
A compromise has been reached for a 4.5 mile stretch of road in the Town of Linwood, that’s...
County Highway PP speed study results released, compromise met
A Portage County man is getting overwhelming community support as he battles Chronic Lyme...
Plover man shares frustrating experiences with Lyme Disease

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to pass around Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams...
Bucks fall to Bulls 114-110, series even at 1-1
Medical Marijuana Public Hearing 4/20/2022
Medical Marijuana Public Hearing 4/20/2022
Diagnosed with Debt 4/20/2022
Diagnosed with Debt 4/20/2022
Marijuana buds
Medical marijuana bill gets discussion
‘Diagnosed with Debt’ in Wisconsin