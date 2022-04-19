Consumer protection summit to be held in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection is partnering with the city of Wausau to host a consumer protection summit Wednesday.

Topics will include mobile home and apartment rental rights, consumer lending, quick cash, and payday loans, and how to prevent identity theft.

The event will be held in the theater at Northcentral Health Care Center, 1100 Lakeview Dr, Wausau. Sessions will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m and again at 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. You can also watch the sessions live on through Wausau Area Access Media.

