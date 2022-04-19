News and First Alert Weather App
Construction underway in Stevens Point to transform convent into afforable housing

The nuns called the building home for more than 100 years
The building was home to The Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis for over 100 years
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis have moved out of their Stevens Point convent, making way for affordable senior housing and public space.

The nuns called the building home for more than 100 years.

Now, crews are working to convert the building into housing units.

Mayor Mike Wiza says that the developer plans to keep all of the convent’s historic architecture.

According to the mayor, the developers are also partnering with nonprofits in the community like CREATE Portage County.

CREATE Portage County will be using the former chapel as a meeting space for classes and lectures.

Mayor Wiza told NewsChannel 7 that he is happy to see the building find new life.

“Generally in a building that old, you see that it’s probably past its useful life, and someone wants to tear it down and put up something new,” he said. “We were very fortunate to find a developer that’s working within those historic things, keeping that facade that everybody drives by and recognizes, even the grotto and the park is going to stay there, so most people won’t see much happen from the outside.”

Part of the southeast corner of the convent’s property will be dedicated to the City of Stevens Point for a public park.

That property has been approved by the city and is expected to be officially dedicated later this year.

Mayor Wiza says that work is underway, but they’re not sure yet when the building will be available for occupancy.

He said they’re hoping to have the first residents move in by the end of 2022.

