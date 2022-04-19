News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

CDC launches new forecasting center for infectious diseases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an infectious disease forecasting...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an infectious disease forecasting center Tuesday.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A new U.S. government center aims to become the National Weather Service for infectious diseases — an early warning system to help guide the response to COVID-19 and future pandemics.

The new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics launched Tuesday. Its leaders say predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. has been hampered by data-collection problems.

In contrast, the United Kingdom uses regular population sampling with swab tests and blood draws to get a clearer picture of who’s been infected, said Marc Lipsitch, the new center’s science director. He said similar sampling should be considered in the U.S.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needs to have better access to data from state governments and hospitals, said Caitlin Rivers, the center’s associate director.

Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate. (CNN, CNN'S LUCY KAFANOV, PAM EASON, JENNY MANGELSEN)

The CDC has been granted temporary authority for COVID-19 data collection, but the agency broadly relies on voluntary reporting and complex data agreements with states, Rivers said.

The center is housed at the CDC. Its initial $200 million in funding came from the 2021 coronavirus relief package. The center has awarded $21 million to academic institutions to develop modeling and forecasting methods.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal Marathon County crash
Benjamin Deitz
Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District staff member dies of injuries from traffic crash
Victim in Rosholt area crash identified
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
The body of a young Black boy who may have died within the last week was found in a wooded area...
Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

Latest News

A federal judge has struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate.
Mask mandates: New rules, new questions
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden pushes infrastructure plans in visit to New Hampshire
Authorities report Philip Hayes has been arrested after a roaming donkey was shot and killed.
Livestock contractor charged with inhumane slaughter of animal, deputies say
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp takes stand in suit against ex-wife Amber Heard