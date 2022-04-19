Boys & Girls Club renovation almost complete

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau area is in the final stages of a $2-million facility upgrade.

The renovated Caroline S. Mark Site is adding quite a few things kids have never experienced there before. That includes modernized learning spaces, state-of-the-art teaching kitchen, dance and fitness studio, among other things.

“This facility was built 20 years ago and since then it really hasn’t had a number of facility upgrades since then,” said Cassandra Ambrosius, communications director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area. “So, really taking the opportunity to renovate the entire site from top to bottom, it’s going to look like a completely different facility and we can’t wait for our kids to experience it the way we envision.”

The ribbon cutting and re-dedication will take place on May 24.

