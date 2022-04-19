Bond set at $100K for suspect in Stevens Point mobile home park shooting

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two people arrested following a shooting at a mobile home in Stevens Point has been formally charged.

Daniel Reese Jr. remains in the Portage County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

On March 30, officers found a 41-year-old-man at home on the 1400 block of Torun Road with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to a local hospital.

Reese was arrested for his alleged role on April 3. He’s charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Court documents say Reese became upset after two people had an argument. A second person, Sean Scheid was also arrested. Police are recommending he be charged with possession of a firearm.

Reese is scheduled to return to court May 2.

