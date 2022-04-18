Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District staff member dies of injuries from traffic crash

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - A Go Fund Me account has been established to offset medical and funeral costs for a Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District staff member who died as a result of a traffic crash.

Benjamin Deitz was the school’s technology director. He was injured in a traffic crash on April 7 and died of his injuries on April 17.

Deitz died the day before his 28 birthday. He is survived by his wife and infant son.

