News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District staff member dies of injuries from traffic crash

Benjamin Deitz
Benjamin Deitz(Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - A Go Fund Me account has been established to offset medical and funeral costs for a Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District staff member who died as a result of a traffic crash.

Benjamin Deitz was the school’s technology director. He was injured in a traffic crash on April 7 and died of his injuries on April 17.

Deitz died the day before his 28 birthday. He is survived by his wife and infant son.

Click here to donate.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal Marathon County crash
Everyone is safe after a house fire in Wausau Saturday morning.
Everyone safe after fire at duplex
Snow showers with a chance of snow squalls Monday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: A wet & snowy Monday. A warm-up on the way
The Portage County Sheriff's Office said a man died in a rollover crash Friday night.
Man killed in Portage County rollover crash
Willis finishes the 800m race at the Trials of New York, where she qualified for the USA...
SPASH runner Roisin Wills breaks DMR world record

Latest News

Victim in Rosholt area crash identified
Seasonal weight restrictions to be lifted on some Portage County highways
Brent Jacobson
Candidate for 29th Senate District to formally launch campaign
File footage of the D.C. Everest Girls Soccer team.
Doctors say 90% of sports-related eye injuries could be prevented with eye protection