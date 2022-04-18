News and First Alert Weather App
What to do if your haven’t filed your taxes

How to avoid a “failure to file” penalty
How to file a tax extension
How to file a tax extension(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Tax Day is here and if you haven’t already filed taxes you may need an extension.

Hertel Tax and Accounting said you could face a “failure to file” penalty if you don’t get those taxes in on time. Filing for an extension gives you until October 15th to file your taxes with the IRS.

“You definitely want to file an extension. The easiest way to file an extension is online. You can go to IRS.gov and print yourself off a 4868, which is the actual form that you would use to file an extension,” said Christopher Hertel, owner of Hertel Tax and Accounting LLC.

Hertel said the form is easy to fill out.

“Name, social security number, address and you mail it. As long as you have it postmarked by today, it would be automatically extended,” said Hertel.

The penalty for not filing can add up.

“That penalty is actually 5% of the tax that you owe, every month, up to 5 months and can be maxed out at 25%,” said Hertel.

Hertel said whether you can pay or not on time it’s very important to file an extension.

“Starting in 2020, the IRS implemented a new penalty, or a minimum to that penalty, where after 60 days, if you don’t file, your minimum penalty is, I think, $435 or 100% of your tax after 60 days,” said Hertel.

