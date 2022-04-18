Wausau Eagles Club gives back with free Easter dinner drive-thru

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Eagles Club is making sure no one goes without a hot meal this Easter. Volunteers handed out free Easter dinners to anyone in the city on Sunday.

The annual Easter drive-thru began as a way to give out meals during the pandemic, but now the Wausau Eagles Club wants to make the dinner drive-thru a holiday tradition.

“We’ve had a steady line since 9:30 this morning,” said Lori Ladwig, a volunteer for the Wausau Eagles Club.

Cars were lined up to grab a free Easter dinner. The club estimates they will give out hundreds of meals this year.

“Probably close to 700, I think, so we’re kind of keeping count by as many trays as we’re giving out,” said Ladwig.

The Wausau Eagles Club drive-thru Easter dinner began when COVID-19 was at its peak. The drive-thru dinners were a quick way to give out meals to the community.

“Funny enough it was covid actually. It was 2020 when we started. It was such a huge hit with COVID. Wasn’t sure how it was going to play out the next years,” said Ladwig.

The success of the free drive-thru showed hope for the future.

“But now we’ve actually done it during Christmas as well. So it’s a huge hit. A great thing for the community and we really enjoy doing that. Whatever we can to help out the community,” said Ladwig.

Around 20 volunteers helped to prepare the Easter meals. The volunteers said it’s all about helping the community.

“So many of the events that we do throughout the year, 90% of that money is going right back into the community,” said Ladwig.

The Wausau Eagles Club Easter dinner drive-thru ended at 3 p.m.

