Victim in Rosholt area crash identified

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 71-year-old man killed Friday as a result of a traffic crash has been identified as Eugene Walczak.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of State Highway 66 and Rustic Drive in the town of Sharon around 8 p.m. Friday for a rollover traffic crash.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a severely damaged Dodge truck in the south ditch east of Rustic Drive. The truck was on its roof and deputies discovered Walczak was trapped inside. He died as a result of his injuries.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Rosholt Fire, Sharon E.M.R., Stevens Point Fire, Portage County E.M.S., and The Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

