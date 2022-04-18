News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Student stabbed by ‘trespasser’ at California high school has died, officials say

Investigators say the suspect, described as a man in his 40s, drove onto campus and attacked the 15-year-old girl. (KCRA via CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (Gray News) – A 15-year-old student has died after she was stabbed multiple times at a California high school Monday.

Stockton Unified School District confirmed the stabbing at Stagg High School in Stockton, about 50 miles south of Sacramento.

District officials say the school was under lockdown after a “trespasser” approached the campus and stabbed the student at around 11 a.m.

The 40-year-old suspect is in custody, and the victim was transported to the hospital where she later died, according to KOVR.

Law enforcement officials say the attack does not appear to be random and that the student was targeted, KOVR reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal Marathon County crash
Benjamin Deitz
Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District staff member dies of injuries from traffic crash
Everyone is safe after a house fire in Wausau Saturday morning.
Everyone safe after fire at duplex
Victim in Rosholt area crash identified
Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Partly sunny on Tuesday

Latest News

The Manchester United striker and his partner announced on social media that one of their...
Soccer star Ronaldo announces death of newborn son
Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the...
Mariupol makes last stand as Russian forces close in
Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment...
Woman’s body found in box at Houston apartment complex
A California woman pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping and lying to the FBI about it,...
Calif. woman pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping in 2016
The IRS says some Americans may get smaller refunds than they expected and that those checks or...
Consumer Watch: Save or spend that 2022 tax refund?