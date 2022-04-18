News and First Alert Weather App
Seasonal weight restrictions to be lifted on some Portage County highways

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting April 21, the Portage County Highway Department will be removing seasonal weight restrictions on all County Trunk Highways East and South of the Wisconsin River.

Portage County Highway Commissioner Nathan Check said all County Trunk Highways West of the Wisconsin River will remain posted until conditions change.

Weight restrictions are for County Trunk Highways only. Any weight restrictions on state, city, village, or town roads are handled by each individual municipal entity. County trunk highways are highways maintained at the county level.

